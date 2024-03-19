RORY-NILS SHELDON MILLER, 21, of Sutton Road, Newport must pay £734 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CAMERON POWELL, 24, of Y Cedrwydden, Blackwood must pay £309 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ELTHO ELOY VARUGHESE, 37, of Grosmont Way, Newport must pay £977 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 81mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 24 and Junction 25 on August 21, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SEBASTIAN-CIPRIAN CIRPACI, 21, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MOTOR PLUS CAR SUPERMARKET LTD, Langland Park East, Newport must pay £1,345 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

CHRISTOPHER DAVIS, 36, of Pantglas Lane, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £443 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SUZANNE TAYLOR, 41, of Llwynu Lane, Abergavenny must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road, Llansoy, near Usk on June 6, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

CERYS HUGHES, 42, of Ty Isaf Park Villas, Pontymister, Risca must pay £418 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 72mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 2, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

ASHLEY BURTON, 47, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £458 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

KRISTIAN HICKS, 45, of Mametz Grove, Gilwern, near Abergavenny was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JEFF EGAN, 65, of Cae Twmpin Road, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DUSAN HORVATH, 50, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HAYLEY LAKATOS, 58, of Kidwelly Close, Newport must pay £183 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 20, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

OSMAN AKSOY, 30, of Glebe Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KY LYNN STAPLETON, 51, of Cromwell Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AARAN DAVID TURTON, 42, of Welsh Oak Way, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £416 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.