Gwent Police are appealing for information to find Adam Waters from the Torfaen area.

Waters, 37, has breached his licencing conditions and has now been recalled to prison, after being jailed for attempted burglary.

He was sentenced at Newport Crown Court in July last year.

Police say he has links to the Cwmbran and Pontypool areas.

"If you can help, call 101 quoting log 2400077041, or direct message us on Facebook or X.



"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."