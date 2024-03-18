A JUNCTION of a key road near a big supermarket chain in the city was the scene of some major disruption to rush hour traffic this morning.
At just before 7.45am this morning, Gwent Police were called to the scene of a crash near Lidl on Cardiff Road in Newport.
An eyewitness said three cars were involved in the incident, which was later confirmed by the police.
Traffic was moving at a very slow pace for around 45 minutes while police dealt with the incident, which was reflected by the AA Traffic Cameras.
The force confirmed that no injuries had been reported in relation to the crash.
The traffic had cleared and was moving smoothly, according to the AA Traffic Cameras, by around 9.30am.
