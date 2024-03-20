The Corn Exchange on High Street will host Up the ‘Port on Saturday, June 1, marking the first weekend of the summer months.

Proceedings will kick off at 2pm, with a line-up including Only Fools and Corpses, Burning Ferns and Failstate, while pop-rock quartet Murder Club come in as headliners.

Finding Aurora, Parcs and Joe Kelly & The Royal Pharmacy have also been confirmed for the summer showing.

There will be another Up the ‘Port event later in the year, showcasing a completely different cast of artists and bands.

Newport quartet Murder Club will headline the show (Image: NQ/Supplied)

After a New Year’s Eve launch party, the Corn Exchange opened in earnest on March 2 as Getdown Services from Bristol and The Bug Club from Caldicot blessed the stage.

Spearheaded by Le Pub operations manager Sam Dabb, the steering group behind the Corn Exchange's revival hope the 500-capacity venue can attract a new calibre of performers to the region and provide community groups with a gathering space.

Perfectly poised between the city’s bus and rail stations, the former post office building has already shown its versatility having hosted the launch of council leader Cllr Jane Mudd’s police and crime commissioner campaign and a comedy show with Britain’s Got Talent comedian Robert White just a week apart.

“Luckily, this is the first of two Up The ‘Port gigs for this year,” said Corn Exchange live events officer Elisha Djan.

“There are just so many great bands in Newport right now – it was difficult to select this line-up!

“The next Up The ‘Port later in the year will have a completely different line-up. We might even go for a third – there are just so many bands to ask!”

An all-day ticket for Up the ‘Port costs £12, with an additional booking fee. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.cornexchangenewport.com or click here.