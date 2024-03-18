A vehicle was seized by members of Gwent Police in Pontypool over the weekend.
Pontypool's neighbourhood policing team seized a van for driving without tax.
A Traffic Offence Report was also issued when it was discovered the van did not have a valid MOT due to a badly defective part.
The seizure was completed on behalf of the DVLA.
