Health boards are required to deploy the Quality Statement for Care in the Emergency Department, launched on March 15 by health minister Eluned Morgan, aiming to enhance results and experiences for those using the emergency services.

The minister said: "Building on the improvements we’ve delivered through the Six Goals for Emergency Care programme, the Quality Statement will provide health boards with clear direction on what good care looks like within our emergency departments across Wales."

She continued: "But we know there’s much more to do to improve the standard and timeliness of care people receive when they go to emergency departments."

She also mentioned the Welsh public's expectations: "The public want clear and frequent communication, to feel comfortable and warm, and to be treated quickly but sensitively."

A novel 'Green ED' initiative, funded by the Welsh Government in association with the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), will endeavour to implement sustainable practices across Wales' twelve emergency departments to curb emissions and waste.

Moreover, a national task group will evaluate emergency department measures and assess quality, value, and patient outcomes.

National clinical lead for emergency care, Tim Rogerson, echoed the Minister's sentiments, adding: "Emergency department staff work tirelessly 24/7 to deliver the best possible care to patients under relentless pressures."

The group will concentrate on what is paramount to people and what carries clinical significance.