Sam Wade, 26, appeared at Newport Crown Court this morning, March 18, to receive his sentence.

At around 4am on February 2, police received two calls about a disturbance in Cwmbran.

Officers recognised Wade, from Cocker Avenue in Cwmbran, and stopped him for a search on Waun Road.

Gareth James, prosecuting, told the court how they felt a “suspicious lump” in Wade’s left sock which turned out to be a curved six-inch knife with a 4.5-inch serrated edge.

Wade was arrested and gave a “no comments” interview while in custody.

'Poor record'





He has 12 previous convictions for 16 offences, ranging from theft to criminal damage.

On January 11, 2018, he received a two-year prison sentence for burglary.

On January 15, 2021, he received an eight-week sentence for possession of a bladed article after an altercation with his girlfriend. Judge Bruce Gardiner said he had to take this previous similar conviction into account.

In recent years, Wade had also escaped from lawful custody.

'Turn his life around'





On February 2, Wade had been involved in a fight. He then went home, got a knife, and “seemingly” returned to the place where the fight had been.

Defending, Amelia Pike said she could offer little mitigation but for Wade’s early guilty plea.

She said he “lacks in maturity” but now understands the consequences of carrying a knife in public.

The court heard he has recently acquired a driving licence and received a job offer for installing insulation.

“He does wish to turn his life around and - in plain words, your Honour - grow up.”

She agreed the case fell under culpability category A and harm category two - an interpretation Judge Gardiner then affirmed.

He rejected, however, Ms Pike’s suggestion that Wade had a realistic chance of rehabilitation and decided a suspended sentence was inappropriate, owing at least in part to the defendant's “poor record of compliance”.

Wade was sentenced to six months in custody and will serve the second half on licence. He has three months to pay a statutory surcharge after his release.