The trail, from Sebastopol's Bridge 47 down to Cwmbran's retail park, was created by Bridge 46 to Five Locks Canal Group and features 18 QR codes.

Walking maps have been printed free of charge for individuals, schools, groups, and local surgeries.

The project was funded by NLHF and installed by canal group volunteers.

The trail officially opened at 1pm on March 16, with guests including the Rt Hon Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, local councillors, officials from Torfaen County Borough Council and NLHF representatives.