A MAN with tattoos on both arms has been reported as missing.
Leigh Parker, a 48-year-old man from Caerphilly been missing since Sunday.
Mr Parker was last seen near Channel View in Risca.
He is described as 5 ft 10" tall and is bald with tattoos on both arms.
He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a navy Nike hoodie and grey trainers.
Gwent Police said: "If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101, or DM us on social media with the reference 2400089042.
"Leigh is also urged to get in touch with us."
