You’d put up a fight, wouldn’t you? How dare someone try to steal your land.

Well believe it or not, that’s exactly what Labour ministers sitting in Cardiff are trying to do to our hardworking farmers across the country.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths is drawing up plans to take 20 per cent of farmers’ land to make way for tree planting and natural habitats.

If this goes ahead, 5,500 jobs in the agriculture sector will be lost, the Welsh economy will see a hit of £200 million and there will be a 122,200 loss in livestock numbers.

These stark figures haven’t been plucked out of thin air, they’ve come directly from an independent report commissioned by the Welsh Government.

Therefore, is it any wonder farmers are up in arms and taking to the streets protesting against this shocking plan?

Thousands of farmers headed to Cardiff Bay recently to make their voices heard and show their frustration, in what was the biggest protest held at the Welsh Parliament to date.

While Labour politicians hid from the protesters, I and my Welsh Conservative colleagues were out in full force meeting with farmers and listening to their concerns.

It was an absolute pleasure to speak with so many farmers from my region and the rest of the country, and I must say a huge thank you to every single person who braved the weather and took part in the protest.

Following the record-breaking protest, the Welsh Conservatives held a debate calling for this policy – dubbed the Sustainable Farming Scheme – to be axed.

Labour politicians had the chance to back down from these plans and show their support for farmers, but instead they voted to plough on ahead.

Farmers have made their views abundantly clear. They are not prepared to take the destruction of rural communities lying down.

And neither are the Welsh Conservatives. While Labour attack our farmers, we will always stand with them and support the sector.

It is imperative now that the Welsh Government go back to the drawing board and create a scheme which works for farmers, not against them.

Let’s not forget, #NoFarmersNoFood.

