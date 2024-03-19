Participants from the college scooped up 18 medals, including seven gold at the event on March 14.

Hosted at the International Conference Centre in Newport, the competition aimed to highlight the wealth of skills in Wales, welcoming more than 1,100 participants in 64 competitions.

Coleg Gwent sent a team of 250 tutors, learners, and apprentices.

Gold medalist Mozhedeh Zarrinderakht entered the hairdressing category. She said: "I entered Skills Competition Wales last year but was unfortunately unsuccessful — which is why I was so motivated to enter again this year.

"I wasn’t expecting to get gold, but I’m incredibly proud and happy that I did!"

Similarly, Damiano Argentieri, another gold medallist in the personal trainer category, added: "I’m always challenging myself, so when I found out about the competition, I wanted to enter straight away.

"I told myself, "I'm going to win it" and I did!

“Taking part in the competition meant that I could put what I was learning on my course, into practice."

Richard Wheeler, skills competition manager at Coleg Gwent, said: "Skills Competition Wales is recognised as a pinnacle event for vocational skills in Wales.

"Congratulations to everyone involved."