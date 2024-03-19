The awards recognise excellence in HR and people development throughout the country.

The seventh annual ceremony was hosted at Cardiff City Stadium and celebrated more than 80 finalists across nine categories, receiving more entries than any year prior.

Insight HRC, a Newport-based leadership consultancy, secured the Best Consultancy award.

The firm was celebrated for its efforts with Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, assisting with the growth and development of the organisation's leadership team.

Shared Services Connected Limited (SSCL) working alongside The Home Office won the Best Resourcing/Talent Management Initiative award.

Known as the UK's largest provider of critical business support services for the public sector, it demonstrated its effective customer collaboration to the satisfaction of the award judges.

The title of Best Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Initiative went to Coedkernew-based Wales and West Utilities.

The same category saw commendation for the Office for National Statistics.

Rhiannon Williams from Wales and West Utilities said: "It was such a pleasant surprise to win, especially as the work is ongoing for us.

"With the industry sector we’re in being so heavily male dominated, it’s an absolute privilege to be recognised as a strong female team and champion diversity and inclusion."

Coleg Gwent received commendation in the Best Learning and Development Initiative category for its Changing Lives through Learning programme, aimed at boosting staff attitudes towards learning and self-development.

The awards saw Paul Harris, managing partner at coaching organisation Skylite Associates, receive a special award for his 'Outstanding contribution in the field of people development in Wales'.

Lesley Richards, head of the CIPD in Wales, said: "The CIPD Awards in Wales are always a great opportunity for the excellent, innovative, and sometimes life changing work that goes on across the country to be officially recognised and celebrated.

"We’re always impressed by the number and the quality of entries, along with the commitment to people development that has been showcased, however we were especially impressed this year as we received a record-breaking number of entries!

"All of our Gwent winners, those highly commended and finalists have proven that they are excellent examples of the difference that HR and people practices can make.”

The CIPD Awards in Wales 2024 sponsors included the Welsh Government, Skylite, Monmouthshire Building, ALS Training, SSCL, Cardiff Business School, Hugh James, Moxie People, Human Resourcing, Paul Harris, and Hoop Human Resources.