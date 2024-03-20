On Wednesday, March 13, Natasha Asghar MS, Welsh Conservative representative for the South Wales East, asked the question: "What discussions has the Minister had with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in light of a second incident in which the wrong body was released to a family?"

This 'topical' question is no longer available on the Senedd website and produces an error, suggesting it has been rejected and won't be answered by the presiding officer.

In December, the Argus exclusively revealed a family had to hold a second funeral after a mix-up of bodies released at the Grange Hospital.

On March 9, Aneurin Bevan Health Board, which oversees the hospital, revealed a second case of the wrong body being released had occurred.

Delyth Jewell MS, Plaid Cymru party member for the South Wales East, asked a similar question orally: "What discussions has the Welsh Government had with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board after the wrong body was released to a bereaved family from a hospital mortuary at the Grange Hospital, Cwmbran?"

Her question has been tabled, subject to an answer this week.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “This is an incredibly distressing mistake and we extend our deepest sympathies to the families involved.

"The health board has already taken steps to address the cause and to prevent future occurrences, and we remain in close contact with the health board with regard to its investigations.”

Second incident in under 6 months

County councillors Kevin Etheridge and mayor of Blackwood George Edwards-Etheridge, who are offering support to the family of the first incident in December, called on MS Natasha Ashgar, Conservative representative for South Wales East, to ask health minister Eluned Morgan to conduct an independent inquiry, and MS Ashgar has now confirmed an inquiry needs to be held.

The councillors felt they had been "let down" by the health board with how things had progressed with the case of a family in their borough.

They said processes had been reviewed and the health board confirmed an internal investigation had concluded.

However “due to the same human error”, a similar incident happened again.

Cllrs Etheridge and Etheridge said: "Whilst I understand that the presiding officer makes the decision to accept or decline questions from Senedd members, on this subject matter it should be heard without prejudice."

They went on to say: "If you are refusing to have a public enquiry after 2 counts of wrongful body cremation, I would ask you to consider your position as health minister."

The presiding officer at the Senedd, the Llywydd Rt Hon Elin Jones MS, has been asked for a comment.