Christopher Greening, from Snowden Court, Caerphilly, has pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm - but denied to making threats to kill.

Greening, 58, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on March 18, just over a month after he committed four offences over the course of a weekend.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage of a window on Friday, February 16, but not guilty to making threats to kill on the same day.

He pleaded guilty to an aggravated burglary at Lon-yr-Odyn - a short walking distance from his home - and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place on Saturday, February 17.

The weapon in question was the handle of a car jack, the court heard.

Judge Simon Mills ordered a pre-sentence report and medical information and told the defendant his guilty pleas would go in his favour when he is sentenced on Monday, April 22.

Greening interjected the judge’s closing remarks to say he had “no intention” of not collaborating with probation services in the intermittent period.

Judge Mills assured him the suggestion was not personal, saying: “Thank you for promising me you are going to cooperate.”

Greening was remanded in custody.