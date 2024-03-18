A man in his 50s was admitted to hospital with serious head injuries after one man threw a drink in his face and another punched him to the floor at the Cheltenham Festival on March 12.

It's alleged the victim manages a football team in the Vale of Glamorgan.

A spokesperson for Gloucester Constabulary said: "Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an assault in Cheltenham on Tuesday evening (March 12) left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

"A man was reported as initially throwing a drink into the face of the victim, before a second man then punched the same victim, causing him to fall to the floor unconscious.

"The incident happened on Portland Street at around 6.50pm.

"The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to Southmead Hospital where he remains with serious head injuries.

"A 28-year-old man from the Telford area was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

"Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or has mobile phone footage of the incident, to get in touch.

"They are particularly keen to speak to a man in a distinctive purple suit, who is believed to have been at the scene at the time.

"Anybody with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 394 of March 12."