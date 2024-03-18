Gwent Police received a report of a medical emergency on Windsor Road last Tuesday, March 12, after a man was found unresponsive.

Officers attended, after the report which came in at around 10.30am, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Paramedics confirmed the death of the 54-year-old from Pontypool.

Police closed Oxford Street in Griffithstown for a couple of hours and the death was initially being treated as “unexplained”.

The man’s family have been informed and receiving support from specialist officers, while a file has been submitted to the coroner.

Now, police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

