THE DEATH of a man in Pontypool last week is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.
Gwent Police received a report of a medical emergency on Windsor Road last Tuesday, March 12, after a man was found unresponsive.
Officers attended, after the report which came in at around 10.30am, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service.
Paramedics confirmed the death of the 54-year-old from Pontypool.
Police closed Oxford Street in Griffithstown for a couple of hours and the death was initially being treated as “unexplained”.
The man’s family have been informed and receiving support from specialist officers, while a file has been submitted to the coroner.
Now, police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a medical emergency in Windsor Road, Pontypool, at around 10.30am on Tuesday 12 March after a man was found unresponsive.
“Officers attended, along with personnel from the ambulance service who confirmed that a 54-year-old man from the Pontypool area had died.
“His family have been informed.
“The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been submitted to the coroner.”
