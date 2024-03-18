The statistics were released as it was revealed that councils are lacking the powers to fine sellers of illegal vapes, causing a £760,000 loss for Welsh local authorities since the turn of the decade.

A report by Vape Club, analysing Freedom of Information data found that just one in 20 instances of businesses stocking illegal vaping products resulted in fines.

In the last year alone, around 55,454 illegal vapes were seized in Wales.

Swansea (24,889) and Cardiff (11,189) lead the list of authorities seizing the most illegal vapes since 2020, with Newport following with 8,308.

Dan Marchant, director of Vape Club, said: "The unregulated illegal vape trade mirrors the issues once prevalent in the cigarette black market, including youth usage, potentially dangerous products, and unregulated retail sales.

"The best deterrent for any crime is the likelihood of being caught and right now that is incredibly low, and rogue retailers are taking full advantage of this.

"We have to create an environment where there is much more chance of being caught.

"Currently, the maximum fine that can be handed out is £2,500 but in reality, the fines given out are much, much lower.

"We completely welcome the move to allow trading standards to issue on-the-spot fines, but we would like to see those fines increased to at least £10,000 and increase the fine for repeat offenders."

This missing potential revenue is highlighted by Rhondda Cynon Taf, Denbighshire, and Wrexham Councils, that each could have had £162,500, £75,000 and £52,500 respectively in the last 12 months alone.

Such losses highlight how trading standards lack the ability to issue fines or fixed penalty notices for the possession and supply of illegal vapes.

A spokesperson from Kent County Council commented: "When any illegal device is found, Trading Standards use enforcement powers to seize the product and then, depending on the circumstances, either engage to ensure compliance or conduct further enforcement action.

"Currently, Trading Standards does not have powers to issue fines nor fixed penalty notices for the possession and supply of illegal vapes.

"Recent central government announcements around vapes have included the possibility of fixed penalty notices and developments are awaited, however, at the present time, any fine can only be administered by the courts."

Industry experts are calling for heightened enforcement powers, tighter restrictions and on-the-spot fines to curb this sharp rise in the black market vaping trade.