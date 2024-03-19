Two Torfaen primary schools have starred in a video urging parents not to take holidays during term time.
Pupils from Coed Eva Primary School and Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw are supporting the council's Not In Miss Out attendance campaign.
Coed Eva Primary School headteacher Paul Keane said: "Our learners very much enjoyed making the film and we are all looking forward to seeing the end result – and, more importantly, the impact it has.
"Whilst the film has a light-hearted tone, the message couldn’t be more important – we want every one of our children in school every single day so they don’t miss a thing."
Recent figures show school attendance in Torfaen increased from 88.7 per cent in February 2023 to 90.4 per cent this year, aligning with the Welsh average.
Cllr Richard Clarke noted: "It is fantastic to hear attendance rates are improving, which is thanks to the hard work of school staff, the education service and families."
A fine of £60 can be issued for persistent lateness, 10 or more unauthorised absences or five school days absences and if parents refuse to engage with the school on attendance.
