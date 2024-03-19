Pupils from Coed Eva Primary School and Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw are supporting the council's Not In Miss Out attendance campaign.

Coed Eva Primary School headteacher Paul Keane said: "Our learners very much enjoyed making the film and we are all looking forward to seeing the end result – and, more importantly, the impact it has.

"Whilst the film has a light-hearted tone, the message couldn’t be more important – we want every one of our children in school every single day so they don’t miss a thing."

Recent figures show school attendance in Torfaen increased from 88.7 per cent in February 2023 to 90.4 per cent this year, aligning with the Welsh average.

Cllr Richard Clarke noted: "It is fantastic to hear attendance rates are improving, which is thanks to the hard work of school staff, the education service and families."

A fine of £60 can be issued for persistent lateness, 10 or more unauthorised absences or five school days absences and if parents refuse to engage with the school on attendance.