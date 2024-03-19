Two fish and chip shops in the Torfaen town have been named as finalists for the Food Awards Wales Best Fish n Chips Establishment of the Year award.

Remarkably, Heritage Plaice on Broad Street is just a 13-minute walk away from Elgam Fish Bar on Elgam Avenue.

Lee Davies’ parents set up Heritage Plaice in 1999. He took it over with wife Nichola at the start of 2020.

The family were ecstatic about their first-ever award nomination last year - and now they are in contention again.

“We were overwhelmed at the number of people that were at the awards and how glamorous it was,” said Ms Davies, speaking about last year’s ceremony at The Mercure in Cardiff.

Nichola Davies (middle) with Katie Rowles and Kimberley Fieldhouse after last year's surprise (Image: Nichola Davies)

“We met some fantastic people within the food industry.

“When they announced we were highly commended, we felt elated.

“We were over the moon to even be part of the ten finalists - never mind coming second in the whole of Wales.”

Finalists for The Food Awards Wales, Best Fish n Chips Establishment of the Year

Elgam Fish Bar - Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon

Plassey Fish Bar - Plassey Street, Penarth

Heritage Plaice Fish & Chips - Broad Street, Blaenavon

Barnacles Fish & Chips - Mostyn Street, Llandudno

Castle Fish & Chip Shop - Castle Street, Criccieth

Finney’s Benllech - The Square, Benllech

J’s Food Bar - Station Terrace Fochriw, Bargoed

Valla’s Fish & Chip Shop - High Street, Bangor

Les & Rita’s Fish Bar - Wellington Road, Rhyl

West End Fish and Chips

She added: “Heritage Plaice is at the heart of all we do.

“It also means a lot to all our staff as we are like one big family.

“Our staff enjoy speaking to everyone in the community and visitors to the town.

“Without our committed team, we wouldn’t be able to provide quality food and service within our community and surrounding areas.”