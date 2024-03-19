IF you love fish and chips, you may want to move to Blaenavon.
Two fish and chip shops in the Torfaen town have been named as finalists for the Food Awards Wales Best Fish n Chips Establishment of the Year award.
Remarkably, Heritage Plaice on Broad Street is just a 13-minute walk away from Elgam Fish Bar on Elgam Avenue.
Lee Davies’ parents set up Heritage Plaice in 1999. He took it over with wife Nichola at the start of 2020.
The family were ecstatic about their first-ever award nomination last year - and now they are in contention again.
“We were overwhelmed at the number of people that were at the awards and how glamorous it was,” said Ms Davies, speaking about last year’s ceremony at The Mercure in Cardiff.
“We met some fantastic people within the food industry.
“When they announced we were highly commended, we felt elated.
“We were over the moon to even be part of the ten finalists - never mind coming second in the whole of Wales.”
Finalists for The Food Awards Wales, Best Fish n Chips Establishment of the Year
- Elgam Fish Bar - Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon
- Plassey Fish Bar - Plassey Street, Penarth
- Heritage Plaice Fish & Chips - Broad Street, Blaenavon
- Barnacles Fish & Chips - Mostyn Street, Llandudno
- Castle Fish & Chip Shop - Castle Street, Criccieth
- Finney’s Benllech - The Square, Benllech
- J’s Food Bar - Station Terrace Fochriw, Bargoed
- Valla’s Fish & Chip Shop - High Street, Bangor
- Les & Rita’s Fish Bar - Wellington Road, Rhyl
- West End Fish and Chips
She added: “Heritage Plaice is at the heart of all we do.
“It also means a lot to all our staff as we are like one big family.
“Our staff enjoy speaking to everyone in the community and visitors to the town.
“Without our committed team, we wouldn’t be able to provide quality food and service within our community and surrounding areas.”
