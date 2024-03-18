Bear Hug opened in Tredegar Street in June 2022 on the site of what used to be a building society branch.

Applicant Ufuk Aslan has now secured Caerphilly Council’s consent for the building’s use to be changed.

No neighbours objected to the conversion, and council planning officers said in a report the coffee shop is of a “beneficial use that enhances the commercial offering along Tredegar Street”.

The premises are permitted to have maximum opening hours of 7am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 10pm on Sunday.

A document shared with Caerphilly Council, however, indicates the building has been put up for sale.

According to that brochure, by property firm Parkmans, the coffee shop is “centrally located”, has been “refurbished throughout” and “offers a fitted kitchen, good seating area, floor space with large picture window shop frontage, and an enclosed covered rear courtyard offering additional outside seating”.