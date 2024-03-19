Torfaen County Borough Council has confirmed that its crew will be working all bank holidays ensuring normal collection schedules.

Residents are advised to put their waste out as usual for the normal collection days.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre will operate over the Easter period on the below opening hours: Friday, March 29: 10am to 3.45pm. Saturday, March 30: 10am to 3.45pm. Sunday, March 31: 10am to 3.45pm. From Monday, April 1, it will be open from 8am to 5.45pm as summer opening hours begin.

The Steelhouse Reuse Shop will remain open between its regular hours of 9.30am to 4.30pm each day.

Circulate Furniture Recycling, will close on March 29 and April 1, re-opening on April 2.

For more information about recycling in Torfaen including recycling days for your area, visit the Torfaen council website.