The wellbeing team at Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service (GDAS) and The Outdoor Partnership are collaborating to offer outdoor activities that aim to increase health and wellbeing.

The activities, which include canoeing, mountain biking, and bushcraft, will remove participants from their day-to-day environment and create safe spaces in beautiful landscapes.

Gwent outdoor activity development officer for The Outdoor Partnership, Brett Mahoney, said: "There's overwhelming evidence demonstrating that time spent outdoors and engaging in outdoor activity can improve health, well-being and promote psychological outcomes such as self-confidence and personal resilience.

"We are incredibly grateful that the National Lottery sees the value in our work to enhance people's lives through outdoor activities."

Qualified instructors will facilitate all activities and provide necessary equipment.

People using the services of GDAS, Adferiad and Gwent Integrated Autism Service will have access to these outdoor activities over the next year.

The Outdoor Partnership, a UK-wide charity that supports people to take up outdoor activities for health and well-being improvements, will promote the newly developed adventure therapy programme along with GDAS, Gwelcol (The Gwent Wellbeing College), and Kaleidoscope on their social media channels.