THE POLICE are asking for witnesses or those that recognise this person to come forward, in connection with a burglary.
Gwent Police are looking into a burglary which took place at a licensed premises in Berthon Road, Little Mill in Monmouthshire.
The incident took place at around 12.25am on Friday, March 8.
The masked offender, who's identity is unknown, got into the bar area and allegedly stole a sum of money.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police asked anyone that recognised the person pictured or anyone with more information to get in touch, saying: "Please call 101 or DM us on social media quoting 2400078245.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, with details on 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here