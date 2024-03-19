Gwent Police are looking into a burglary which took place at a licensed premises in Berthon Road, Little Mill in Monmouthshire.

The incident took place at around 12.25am on Friday, March 8.

Police are looking for this masked offender that was trespassing. (Image: Gwent Police)

The masked offender, who's identity is unknown, got into the bar area and allegedly stole a sum of money.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police asked anyone that recognised the person pictured or anyone with more information to get in touch, saying: "Please call 101 or DM us on social media quoting 2400078245.

The masked offender was seen just after midnight on Friday. (Image: Gwent Police)

"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, with details on 0800 555 111."