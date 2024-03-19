THE POLICE are asking for witnesses or those that recognise this person to come forward, in connection with a burglary. 

Gwent Police are looking into a burglary which took place at a licensed premises in Berthon Road, Little Mill in Monmouthshire.

The incident took place at around 12.25am on Friday, March 8.

South Wales Argus: Police are looking for this masked offender that was trespassing.Police are looking for this masked offender that was trespassing. (Image: Gwent Police)

The masked offender, who's identity is unknown, got into the bar area and allegedly stole a sum of money.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police asked anyone that recognised the person pictured or anyone with more information to get in touch, saying: "Please call 101 or DM us on social media quoting 2400078245.

South Wales Argus: The masked offender was seen just after midnight on Friday.The masked offender was seen just after midnight on Friday. (Image: Gwent Police)

"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, with details on 0800 555 111."