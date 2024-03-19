Farmers, residents and opponents of the proposed Craig y Perthi solar farm - that would surround Bishton village from three sides - joined Gwent Wildlife Trust in Cardiff Bay.

The petition to “halt significant new development” on the Levels' sites of special scientific interest closed in January with over 4,500 signatures.

It has the backing of TV naturalists Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke, author Julian Hoffman and author-broadcaster Mary Colwell.

‘Nothing wrong’

The Levels heated an otherwise tepid Welsh Labour leadership race when it emerged Vaughan Gething's campaign accepted £200,000 from an environmental offender who dumped waste on a conservation site.

On the same day Mr Gething accepted the second £100,000 donation, another company belonging to David Neal applied to build a solar farm on the Levels between Cardiff and Newport.

The Argus understands Mr Gething was not aware of the application at the time he accepted the donation.

As a development of national significance, the company would need permission from the Welsh Government to build the park.

Pressed about the public perception of the donations by the BBC’s Teleri Glyn Jones, Mr Gething said “any serious journalist” would know he would not be able to sign off the park because it falls within his Cardiff South and Penarth constituency.

“As a constituency member it is literally your job to represent your constituents, individuals and businesses,” he said.

“On the solar farm, this is a little frustrating, because every serious journalist knows, in your constituency, you’re not entitled to make decisions as a minister.”

Asked whether he would return the donations, as the Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru have suggested, he said: “There’s nothing wrong with what we’ve done.”

‘Immense value’

Adam Taylor, CEO of the Gwent Wildlife Trust, said the importance of protecting the wetland area “cannot be overemphasised”.

“This landscape is of immense value to both human wellbeing and wildlife, and it’s vital that it’s protected,” he said.

“Some politicians don’t appear to understand the value of the Gwent Levels and think that this is where they can dump all their bad neighbour developments.

“They do not understand either, how passionately we care about this landscape, and the wonders contained within it.

“We need to protect it for our future, as I do not want Welsh children to grow up in a landscape covered in a sea of glass, and tarmac and concrete, with no lapwings, bees, wildflower meadows or skylarks to bring joy and wellbeing.”