Gwent Police are asking anyone who may have information on an alleged assault which took place on a bus going between Trevethin and Pontypool, specifically "three teenage girls, potentially college students, who were on the bus" at the time.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said the alleged incident took place "between 7.45am and 8.00am" on Wednesday, February 21.

The police said: "We want to stress these girls are not believed to be suspects but they may hold information which could assist our enquiries."

A man from Pontypool in his 60s was arrested but has since been released on bail as the police investigation continues.

Gwent Police have urged anyone with information to call 101 or send a direct message to them via social media, quoting log reference 2400059572.

Witnesses can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with any details they may hold.