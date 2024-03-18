POLICE are asking for witnesses to come forward following an alleged sexual assault on a bus in Torfaen in February.

Gwent Police are asking anyone who may have information on an alleged assault which took place on a bus going between Trevethin and Pontypool, specifically "three teenage girls, potentially college students, who were on the bus" at the time.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said the alleged incident took place "between 7.45am and 8.00am" on Wednesday, February 21.

The police said: "We want to stress these girls are not believed to be suspects but they may hold information which could assist our enquiries."

A man from Pontypool in his 60s was arrested but has since been released on bail as the police investigation continues.

South Wales Argus: Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault which took place on a bus travelling between Trevethin and Pontypool on Wednesday 21 February.Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault which took place on a bus travelling between Trevethin and Pontypool on Wednesday 21 February. (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police have urged anyone with information to call 101 or send a direct message to them via social media, quoting log reference 2400059572.

Witnesses can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with any details they may hold.