Lorry flips over, closing parts of A449 at Raglan

Live

A449 Raglan closed in certain parts due to overturned lorry

Emergency
Traffic
Monmouthshire
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • Parts of the A449 at Raglan have been closed because of a reportedly overturned lorry.
  • Diversions are in place

