Multi-vehicle crash on main bridge causes lane closure and severe delays

Multi-vehicle crash on M4 Prince of Wales Bridge forces lane closure

By Lauran O'Toole

  • One lane is closed on M4 Prince of Wales Bridge Eastbound from J23 M48 to J22 M49 due to a multi-vehicle crash.
  • Cameras show lane one (of three) is blocked.
  • This is causing severe delays and delays are increasing.

