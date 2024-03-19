THIS CCTV footage captures a drunken man setting fire to his friend’s garden shed after drinking four pints of Stella Artois lager.
James Bristow went to Daniel Dennehy’s home in the Greenmeadow area of Cwmbran and shouted, "You f****** c***!", before breaking into his shed.
Clearly under the influence, he falls over at one point.
The shed is soon engulfed in flames which later spread to fencing and a neighbour’s property.
Bristow caused nearly £7,000 worth of damage and his crime has had a devastating effect on Mr Dennehy who runs a garden maintenance business.
MORE NEWS: Locked Up: Rapist, drug dealers, thug and robber jailed
He lost many of his work tools in the blaze.
James Bristow
The victim confessed he feared for his life during the terrifying incident.
Bristow pleaded guilty to arson reckless as to whether life was endangered and assaulting an emergency worker after he later kicked a police officer in the chest.
The 30-year-old, of Kingsland Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran was jailed for three years at Cardiff Crown Court.
- The CCTV footage was provided by CPS Wales.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here