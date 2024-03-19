James Bristow went to Daniel Dennehy’s home in the Greenmeadow area of Cwmbran and shouted, "You f****** c***!", before breaking into his shed.

Clearly under the influence, he falls over at one point.

The shed is soon engulfed in flames which later spread to fencing and a neighbour’s property.

Bristow caused nearly £7,000 worth of damage and his crime has had a devastating effect on Mr Dennehy who runs a garden maintenance business.

He lost many of his work tools in the blaze.

James Bristow

The victim confessed he feared for his life during the terrifying incident.

Bristow pleaded guilty to arson reckless as to whether life was endangered and assaulting an emergency worker after he later kicked a police officer in the chest.

The 30-year-old, of Kingsland Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran was jailed for three years at Cardiff Crown Court.