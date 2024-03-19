THE POLICE and fire services attended the scene of an overturned lorry that closed part of the A449 towards Raglan.
Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the slip road of the A449 towards Raglan at around 4.45pm yesterday, Monday March 18.
The crash involved one vehicle - a lorry - that had overturned in the road.
Officers attended, along with the fire and rescue service, to assist with traffic management.
There were no reports of any injuries, according to the police.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here