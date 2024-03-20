CHLOE WARMAN, 27, of Pen-Y-Wal Drive, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A449 slip road on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on August 20, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

ZAK BISHOP, 26, of Fleur-de-Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GRACIE HOLLIDAY, 21, of Caerphilly Close, Rhiwderin, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 on August 17, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DYLAN POWELL, 19, of Park Terrace, Woodfieldside, Blackwood was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Woodfield Terrace on February 23.

He was fined £377 and must pay a £151 surcharge and £85 costs.

KARL BRIDGE, 36, of Munnings Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HARVEY GOFF, 19, of Shelley Close, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on August 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

SAMANTHA COSGROVE, 33, of Grayson Way, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £169 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on August 17, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEPHEN SIMS, 61, of Marysfield Close, Marshfield, Newport must pay £500 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

GORDON WATKINS, 41, of Hillside, Abergavenny must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 27mph in a 20mph zone on Park Crescent on August 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LIAM JOHN WELLER, 27, of Tree Tops Avenue, Blackwood must pay £273 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ZOHAR ALI, 27, of Ruperra Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JASON HALL, 54, of Dan Y Deri, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £201 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on August 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.