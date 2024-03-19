Electric utility company E.ON and global investment firm Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners are jointly investing in the construction on the site of the former Uskmouth power station.

The agreement, announced today, March 19, will see E.ON acquire one of the two storage units which are already under construction.

The facility will provide energy balancing services, adding extra power to the grid when demand is high or supply is low and recharging the battery when supply exceeds demand.

It is expected to be operational in early 2025 and will hold the same amount of energy as about 35 million smart phones, the companies have said.

Chris Nortbury, E.ON UK chief executive has hailed the deal as a “massive investment” in British energy and a recognition of the “enormous potential” of battery solutions.

“Battery energy storage sites will play a significant role in the future of the nation’s power provision and specifically in supporting ever greater sources of renewable energy,” he said.

“Battery plants around the country can allow us to make best use of all renewable energy sources by harnessing the energy and having it ready for use whenever it’s needed – increasing the share of renewable energy on the grid, helping secure supplies on the grid and making energy more affordable for our customers.”

The Uskmouth battery storage site is expected to go live in early 2025 (Image: Supplied)

Keith Gains, managing director and UK regional lead of Quinbrook, commented: “E.ON shares our commitment to sustainable initiative goals and recognises the meaningful impact that regeneration projects like Uskmouth, a former coal stockyard, can make to the delivery of the UK Government’s Levelling Up ambitions.

“We are pleased to welcome E.ON and look forward to working together to complete construction of this milestone project, which will be a key contributor to achieving net zero targets.”

Construction began in November last year. Both Quinbrook and E.ON have committed to using local contractors and specialists where possible.

The project supported 130 jobs last year and is expected to create an additional 140 in 2024.

To minimise the impact of construction and traffic, the project uses the existing infrastructure of the former coal-fired power station, including the same grid connection, water supplies and railway access.