Last week the Argus exclusively revealed that Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) issued a notice to de-register Llanhennock Lodge, run by Leonard Cheshire on January 18, 2024, and the service will close on April 26, 2024.

Llanhennock Lodge, located in Caerleon, is a nursing home that caters for 34 adults with physical difficulties.

The home was issued an improvement notice in November 2023 after failings were found in the care and support provided to individuals at the care home.

CIW issued Priority Action Notices to address the failings in care and support that failed in protecting and maintaining the safety and wellbeing of individuals.

Inspections in January 2024 confirmed failings were also identified in leadership and management in many areas.

CIW were ‘not satisfied that there has been sufficient progress made at the service, as the provider has failed to address all non-compliance within deadlines.’

In response Leonard Cheshire acknowledged that is a 'very unsettling time for residents and their families' and 'individual meetings are now taking place about next steps.'

The business also told the Argus that they had done 'everything they could to avoid closure.'

A spokesperson for Leonard Cheshire said: “This is not the outcome anyone wanted, and we regret having to make this decision. In recent months we’ve done everything we could to avoid closure.



“We know this is a worrying and very unsettling time for residents and their families. Individual meetings are taking place about next steps, and we are working closely with commissioners. Our priority is now to ensure the best possible outcomes for people at the home.”

Statement from Care Inspectorate Wales

A spokesperson for CIW said: “As a result of a decision made at CIW’s Securing Improvement and Enforcement Panel on the 18 January 2024 a Notice of Decision to remove Llanhennock Lodge from the providers registration was made. Therefore, the service is due to close on 26 April 2024.

“This followed the issuing of an Improvement Notice in November 2023 in relation to failings in the care and support provided to individuals at the care home.

“Inspections in January 2024 confirmed failings were also identified in leadership and management in many areas.

“CIW is working with the provider, and the local authority and health board commissioners to ensure that people continue to receive the care and support required, during this time.”