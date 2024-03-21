Phil Anslow Coaches, who serve all of South Wales, will be starting a new service in the Cwmbran and Thornhill areas from Monday, April 8.

The plans were revealed through a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 6.

The post read: "ATTENTION CWMBRAN!

"Following passenger feedback and requests we are pleased to announce the launch of our new Service 1 between Cwmbran and Thornhill starting Monday 8th April.

"Service will run Monday to Saturdays and our timetable can be found below: http://philanslowcoaches.co.uk/.../Timetable_service_1...

"For a full list of our services please see our website."

According to the new timetable, the new Service 1 will run between Cwmbran bus station, Maendy Way shops and to Thornhill Kingfisher estate.

It will be active from Monday to Saturday, with the first bus running at 7.40am and the last at 5.48pm.

The service has been launched as a direct result of customer feedback, and many people have reacted to the news of a service positively, including sharing their delight at having a "reliable service" in the area.

The news comes after a recent announcement of a major overhaul of bus services in Wales, which will see bus companies able to bid for routes around a whole area.

The Welsh Government's aim with the service overhaul is to provide "one joined up network, one integrated timetable which you can access using one ticket" according to Deputy Minister Lee Waters.

Phil Anslow Coaches services routes across South Wales, including:

SERVICE 3: CWMBRAN TO LLANYRAVON

SERVICE 6: CWMBRAN TO TY CANOL

SERVICE 8A/B: CWMBRAN TO UPPER CWMBRAN

SERVICE 24X: CWMBRAN TO NEWPORT (MONDAY TO FRIDAY)

SERVICE 24X: CWMBRAN TO NEWPORT (SATURDAY)

SERVICE A1: ABERGAVENNY TO MAERDY & UNDERHILL

SERVICE A2: ABERGAVENNY TO LLWYNAU ESTATE

SERVICE A4: ABERGAVENNY TO LLANFOIST & LLANELLEN

SERVICE M1: MONMOUTH TO WYESHAM

SERVICE M2: MONMOUTH TO OSBASTON

SERVICE M3: MONMOUTH TO ROCKFIELD

A full list of the routes with attached timetables is available for viewing on their website.