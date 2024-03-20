TEMPORARY TRAFFIC lights have been put in place on an 'unsafe' Monmouthshire road.

On March 12, 2024 Monmouthshire County Council, Highways Operations (South), closed Usk Road after an 'unsafe' sink hole appeared.

It was anticipated at the time that the closure would be in place for up to two weeks. 

Now the road has been reopened, however,  temporary traffic signals are in place.

The temporary lights are anticipated to remain on site until March 21/22.