Gareth Rogers, 77, of Commercial Road, Newport, who taught history at the city’s Caerleon Comprehensive School, was found guilty after a trial of six charges.

They were one count of a serious sexual assault and five of indecent assault.

Jurors at Newport Crown Court heard how the defendant was nicknamed ‘Randy Rogers’ by pupils because of his behaviour.

They were told that girls at Caerleon Comprehensive School had tried to raise a petition against him over claims he enjoyed looking up their skirts as they walked up and down a stairwell.

Prosecutor Ieuan Bennett read out impact statements written by the two male victims.

The first said: “The attack occurred when I was 13 or 14 years old.

“At that time I fully trusted people in positions of trust and responsibility.

“I knew nothing about paedophilia or that it even existed. It was the 1970s and we just weren't aware.

“I was a happy child, I became an unhappy adult. The effect on me emotionally was devastating.

“I no longer trusted anyone. I was terrified of adult males for many years.”

He added: “I always have feelings of self-disgust, low self-esteem, no self-confidence and feel ashamed about what had happened.

“I am definitely not the person I was meant to be. I don't like the person I have become.

“He broke me.”

The second revealed how he had kept the abuse secret for years.

It was revealed during the trial that Rogers was a convicted paedophile who had convictions which post-dated the offences in this case.

In 1997 he was guilty of indecently assaulting two girls aged under 14.

In February 2014, Rogers was convicted of indecently assaulting two boys in the 1980s and in March 2014, he was convicted of sexually assaulting two teenage girls.

He had previous convictions for 10 offences that involved six victims.

Ruth Smith representing Rogers said there was little she could say in mitigation following the jury’s verdicts for the abuse in Newport in the 1970s.

Her client continues to deny any wrongdoing, Cardiff Crown Court was told during his sentencing hearing.

His barrister asked the court to take into account his age.

The Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey-Lloyd Clarke told Rogers: “It's clear from your convictions that you have a long standing sexual interest in children.

“Over the years you have severely damaged or destroyed the lives of a number of people.

“The two victims in this case have clearly had their life severely damaged, and indeed your actions and the consequences of them have utterly destroy the lives that they could and should have been able to lead had you not behaved in the way that you did.”