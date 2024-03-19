Buckland Dartford Ltd, a property company based in Monmouth, has applied for planning permission to redevelop the old Newbridge Methodist Church, in Bridge Street.

If successful, the proposal will mean the inside of the church is transformed into a ground floor sales area and an upstairs area for back-of-house use.

The site is “in an excellent location” for access and transport links, and will include two small car park areas, according to the plans.

A planning and retail statement, submitted by Highlight Planning on behalf of the applicant, shows some demolition work is also required to allow for movement around the site.

The agents argued that the church, which closed in March 2023, was deemed “surplus to requirements” and was sold to the applicant a month later.

There are other Methodist places of worship in Blackwood and Pontllanfraith, as well as several “facilities for community use” within Newbridge itself, the agents added.

They added that the proposed convenience store would not “undermine” the vitality of the high street, and noted the closure of Newbridge’s Co-operative store in 2021.

A new shop, then, “serves neighbourhood needs” and would provide “basic daily staples” to local residents and users of the nearby railway station and leisure centre, the agents said.

The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 24/0186/COU.