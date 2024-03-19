South Wales Argus
Police incident causes High Street to be closed both ways

Crosskeys High Street closed both ways due to police incident

By Lauran O'Toole

  • High Street in Crosskeys is currently closed both ways due to a police incident.
  • The road is closed from B4591 High Street both ways from Oak Terrace to Park Place, this is causing heavy traffic.
  • Paramedics and police are at the scene.

