The Vue at Cwmbran will host an array of the UK's finest stage productions in celebration of World Theatre Day on March 27.

The season kicks off this week, March 21, with Sam Mendes' electrifying play, The Motive and The Cue.

The fierce, amusing production trails newly-wed Richard Burton, as he takes on Hamlet in a groundbreaking new Broadway production.

As rehearsals press on, the world of theatre sees a collision that leaves Burton and director, John Gielgud, at odds.

On March 26, the eve of World Theatre Day, the heartrending Madama Butterfly, by Puccini, will play out on Vue's screen.

This one-day showing of the Royal Opera House's performance follows a young geisha's devastating tale of love and illusion with an American Naval Officer.

Looking ahead, Michael Sheen stars in Nye, an extraordinary journey through the life of Nye Bevan starting on April 23, and the fiery new Carmen premieres on May 1.

General manager for Vue UK & Ireland, Toby Bradon, said: "We pride ourselves on screening performances from the finest production companies across the UK."

Visit Vue's website for tickets.