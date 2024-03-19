Michael Jones, 70, was last seen at around 3pm on Monday February 26 near Hen Chwarel Drive, Newport.

Michael is around 5 ft 8" tall and has grey hair with a grey beard. He wears glasses and has tattoos on both arms.

He usually dresses in a smart style.

Michael has links to the Plymouth, Portsmouth and Maidstone areas.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "This Newport man has been reported missing and we need your help.

"If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101, or DM us on social media with the reference 2400083875.

"He is also urged to get in touch with us."