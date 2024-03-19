The POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing 70-year-old Newport man who hasn't been seen for three weeks
Michael Jones, 70, was last seen at around 3pm on Monday February 26 near Hen Chwarel Drive, Newport.
Michael is around 5 ft 8" tall and has grey hair with a grey beard. He wears glasses and has tattoos on both arms.
He usually dresses in a smart style.
Michael has links to the Plymouth, Portsmouth and Maidstone areas.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "This Newport man has been reported missing and we need your help.
"If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101, or DM us on social media with the reference 2400083875.
"He is also urged to get in touch with us."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here