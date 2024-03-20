Dave Myers and Si King crossed the iconic Newport bridge to head to the 150-year-old Newport Market, where they met with the team at Babhaus Mex to cook some Mexican-inspired food like chipotle prawn tacos.

While the team at Babhaus were taken aback by how poorly Dave looked, they commented on how "genuine they were, how they are on TV is exactly what they were like off camera too".

Si King and Dave Myers for their final season as the Hairy Bikers (Image: BBC Two)

A spokesperson for Babhaus Mex added: "It was genuinely such a fun day, full of laughter, it is a memory they will cherish and is bittersweet since Dave’s recent passing"

The visit was facilitated by Babhaus and LoftCo, along with Newport Market and Newport City Council who made sure things went smoothly for the cooking duo.

Newport City Council reportedly arranged "for the road to be opened so that they could drive their bikes right up to the market (as seen on TV)."

A LoftCo spokesperson said: "We were delighted to host the BBC and the Hairy Bikers, and great to see Newport Market re-establishing itself as one of the landmarks and go-to destinations of Newport."

Newport 150-year-old market was the backdrop for Episode 6 of 'The Hairy Bikers Go West' series (Image: Newsquest)

Producers of the BBC show 'The Hairy Bikers Go West' contacted Babhaus directly for the feature, then worked with LoftCo and the council to set up the finer details.

According to LoftCo: "They actually came to film last August, it was meant to be earlier but they had to delay a few times to accommodate Dave’s treatment as he was quite ill at this point."

The episode (Episode 6) first aired on March 12 and explored a range of cuisines, including Mexican, East African and British.

The duo has been appearing as The Hairy Bikers on BBC since 2004 (Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Dave Myers and Si King found fame as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo. Dave passed away at the age of 66 on Wednesday, February 28 after going through cancer treatment for a few years.

The BBC released a short clip of Dave Myers' final scenes on The Hairy Bikers, in which Dave speaks about how he is “living in the present”.

The longtime friends’ final ever Hairy Bikers episode will air on BBC Two tonight, filmed in Devon and Dorset.