Owners across the UK have until noon on March 26 to register their fabulous felines for the competition run by Cats Protection.

Although the contest has several categories such as 'family cats' and 'incredible cats', the 'Vet of the Year 2024' is also open.

Here, owners and colleagues can acknowledge veterinary professionals who've given exceptional cat care.

Cats Protection’s marketing and income generation director Catherine Cottrell said: "From heroic to heartwarming, we love hearing how cats have such a positive impact on people’s lives.

"With under two weeks left before entries close, we’re looking forward to hearing even more stories that we hope will inspire more people to adopt a rescue cat."

The event, hosted by author and journalist Dawn O’Porter for the second time, will announce winners on September 18.

Last year's triumphant 'Cat of the Year' was Zebby from Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

To apply or learn more about the awards or cat adoption, visit the Cats Protection website.