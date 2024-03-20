Midge Ure, who turned 70 last year, continues the celebration of his illustrious career with a 23-date UK tour called 'Catalogue.'

This tour, which kicks off in November, will provide the rock star an opportunity to showcase his expansive catalogue crafted over five decades.

Midge expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour: "I performed live long before I was ever allowed anywhere near a recording studio and as much as I love spending time writing and recording, live music remains my first love."

For his Cardiff stop at the New Theatre on November 24, fans can expect a medley of hits and perhaps some lesser-known gems.

Recognised with Ivor Novello, Grammy and BASCAP awards, and a plethora of gold and platinum records over the past 50 years, his musical journey spans from the glam rock of Silk to producing and co-writing Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'