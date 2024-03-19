Police received a report of a burglary at The Pod on Rodney Road at around 4am.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and is in custody at the time of publication.

Attending the address, officers discovered a door had been damaged.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Investigations are ongoing at The Pod (Image: Sam Portillo)

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send a direct message on social media quoting reference 2400090486.

Alternatively, you can make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It comes just days after the business reported another break-in to Gwent Police.

CCTV footage from the business appears to show a man smashing the window with a hammer to gain entry to the establishment. It also shows a man proceeding to the bar to take bottles of alcohol.

