The 6-bed period house with a butler's pantry has been untouched for years but offers space over three floors with a 1/3 of an acre plot with lawned gardens to all sides.

As you step inside via the ground floor entrance, you will be greeted by the entrance porch, a hallway complete with butler's pantry, large double reception room, a second reception room, family kitchen / breakfast-room, utility room and cloakroom

The six bedrooms are divided between two floors, with two bathrooms located on the first floor. Each of the bedrooms is spacious and airy.

The detached house is in desperate need of a spruce, but offers lots of space and bags of potential so that it can be decorated and transformed into a dream house.

Outside, a large double plot of approximately 1/3 of an acre is available, offering a beautiful garden space for outdoor entertaining as summer draws near.

Interested parties will also want to know that there is gated vehicle access to the rear of the property as well as a large driveway leading to a detached double garage.

Electric cabling is laid to the garage but would need to be connected by the future owners.

The property is a stone's throw away from the M4, in the well sought-after area of Allt-Yr-Yn and close to the Ridgeway beauty spot.

In 2023, Ridgeway was ranked as the best place to live in the city for its local amenities, convenience, transport links and family-friendliness.

The property is sure to attract potential buyers due to its huge potential and space available.

The property is available for viewings on Rightmove via the estate agents, Crook & Blight.