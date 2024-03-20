Pat and Greg Kane, of 1980s soul pop group Hue And Cry, recently unveiled plans for their 40th anniversary celebrations throughout 2024. Including a tour date in Cardiff.

Starting January 12th, the 'Labours Of Love' initiative features a 12-part series comprising 4-track EPs, along with a YouTube documentary series.

Pat Kane said: "Thanks to my brother Gregory’s careful and patient curation of thousands of items from our musical past, we can bring music lovers a panorama of 40 years of our creativity, in pop, soul, jazz, media, videos and much else."

Among the EPs, the inaugural one titled 'Beginnings' will contain four previously unreleased demos.

Recorded during 1984-1985, it echoes the duo's start in mid-80s Glasgow and traces their early musical journey.

The series will also present unseen materials from their personal archive, showcasing live performances, demos, bootlegs, and more.

Hue And Cry will also embark on a 40th Anniversary Tour, with a performance scheduled for Cardiff's Tramshed on November 2nd.