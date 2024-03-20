WELSH WATER have enforced an emergency road closure on a Monmouthshire road.

Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along Western Road.

This is due to urgent repairs to a water main.

It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) March 21. 

A signed diversion is in place.

Those with enquires can contact Welsh Water / Out of hours on 0800 052 0130 by quoting reference number: 96466347.