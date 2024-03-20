Following his successful stint at last year's Edinburgh Fringe, the award nominee's biggest UK tour will stop by at Cardiff's Glee Club on April 17.

Presented by Phil McIntyre Live Ltd, Emmanuel will take audiences through his lively journey that led to his comedic career in a new show, Emmanuel Sonubi: Curriculum Vitae.

Emmanuel said: "I am looking forward to getting back on the road with this new show.

"Last year was amazing with Emancipated, but this time I’ll be back with a bigger show and a few surprises along the way.

"Thank you to everyone that came out to see me last year, I can’t wait to see you all again."

Emmanuel has headlined Live at The Apollo, and appeared on popular TV shows including Have I Got News For You, and QI.

Starting his comic career only a few years back, London-based Emmanuel quickly became a sought-after act, rising as a "one to watch out for".

Tickets are on sale now.