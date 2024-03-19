Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the M4 heading eastbound on the Prince of Wales Bridge between junctions 23 and 22 at around 6.40am this morning, March 19.

Lane one was closed between J23 Chepstow and J22 Avonmouth for recovery and clear up works. The lane reopened at around 7:52am.

Gwent Police officers along with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The crash involved one vehicle and there were no reports of any injuries, according to the force.

There was three miles of congestion at the time of the incident (Image: Traffic Wales)

At the time there was three miles of congestion and delays of 20 minutes.

The incident was cleared completely at approximately 8:53am.

