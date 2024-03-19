The move comes after Silver Circle Distillery, currently based at Catbrook in the Wye Valley, lost a planning appeal earlier this year after Monmouthshire County Council ruled against it using a second barn on its site as a bottling plant and also a hardstanding for a parking area.

Silver Circle Distillery, which was set up in 2019, has become recognised as one of the top spirits brands in Wales boasting multiple award winning products.

Humble by Nature is a working farm near Penallt in Monmouthshire owned by TV presenter Kate Humble and her husband Ludo Graham.

The farm also includes a rural skills centre, holiday accommodation and an on-site restaurant (The Pig & Apple).

Co-founder of Silver Circle Distillery Nina Howden said: "Joining the community at Humble by Nature represents more than just a change of scenery for us.

"Our current site lacks the infrastructure and accessibility to meet our ambitious future plans. This move is a significant step towards realising our full potential in a beautiful, rural setting.”

The move to Humble by Nature will see Silver Circle move into a state-of-the-art building with better facilities - including underfloor heating and improved access for visitors year-round.

The facilities will include a light-filled and airy distillery space and an outdoor yard, which will allow for the return of Silver Circle’s popular "Street Food Saturday" events.

The relocation will involve considerable expenses, including fitting out the new venue, plumbing, electrical work, and converting the still to a new power source.

To help finance this, Silver Circle Distillery has launched a crowdfunding campaign, inviting supporters to contribute and be part of the distillery's continued journey.

In return for pledges, Silver Circle Distillery has created a range of enticing rewards for supporters to choose from - including credits to spend at the distillery shop or website, tickets to the ‘Opening Day Party’ at the new venue (which will include welcome cocktails and burgers from The Pig & Apple), and an opportunity to become part of Silver Circle’s distilling team for the creation of a limited-edition, batch gin.

Co-founder Joe Howden said: "We are excited to offer people the chance to be part of this exciting chapter in our story.

"These contributions will not only help us realise our relocation goals but also enable us to continue producing exceptional spirits while furthering our commitment to sustainable practices.

"Humble by Nature already has a biomass heating system which will significantly reduce our carbon footprint and make us less reliant on fossil fuels for heating. The modern, insulated building will also help us to reduce our energy consumption."

Kate Humble said: "We are thrilled to be welcoming Silver Circle Distillery to the community at Humble by Nature. We love their ethos and everything they do, and very much look forward to having them at the farm.”

For more information about Silver Circle Distillery and its crowdfunding campaign, visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-silver-circle-distillery-to-relocate.