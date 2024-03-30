Les Evans, who runs automotive firm Sunroofs and Stripes with his daughter Michelle, has asked for the two Labrador puppies to be named Joyce in memory of his late wife, who was a huge Elvis fan.

Family and friends met up at the Angel Hotel in Abergavenny to present a giant cheque to Guide Dogs, represented by Labrador retriever Crompton and his owner Stephen Ricketts.

They were joined by Keith Davies, better known as Abergavenny’s Elvis, who kick-started fundraising with a sell-out concert in the town’s Borough Theatre in December.

Les said: “Labradors meant so much to Joyce and she supported Guide Dogs for many years. My daughter Michelle and I would like to thank all those businesses and friends who donated so that Joyce's name will live on.”

The family plans to continue supporting Guide Dogs and is organising a second Elvis tribute concert in memory of Joyce, to take place in the Borough Theatre next year.

Les said: “There’s a waiting list for tickets already.”

To find out more about naming a guide dog puppy in memory of a loved one, visit www.guidedogs.org/uk/nap